Income Tax Dept extends ITR filing deadline for FY 2019-20 to November 30

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 04: The Income Tax Department on Saturday took to Twitter and announced a further extension to the deadline for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year (FY) 2019-20 to November 30.

In a tweet, the Income Tax Department said that the move has been taken "understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in" and hoped it will help taxpayers "plan things better".

Understanding & keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines. Now, filing of ITR for FY 2019-20 is extended to 30th Nov, 2020. We do hope this helps you plan things better.#ITDateExtension#FacilitationDuringCovid#WeCare #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/ZoGBpok3V7 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 4, 2020

This move, by the IT department comes days after it extended the deadline for tax saving investments/payments for the financial year 2019-20 up to July 31.