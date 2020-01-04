Including Rohingya Muslims under new citizenship law would be foolish and dangerous

New Delhi, Jan 04: Amidst the protests against the newly amended Citizenship Law, questions were asked why the Rohingya Muslims were not included. The law does not include the Rohingyas and only speaks about the persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh made it clear that the law is not applicable to them. He, however, made it clear that the government's next move would be regarding the deportation of Rohingya refugees as they will not be able to secure citizenship under the new law.

He demanded a probe into how the Rohingyas reached and settled down in the northern-most belt of Jammu after passing through several states from West Bengal.

The minister, who was addressing the officers of the Jammu and Kashmir government at a three-day training programme on the general fund rules here, pointed out that Jammu had a sizeable population of Rohingyas.

Time to deport:

Like the illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, the Rohingya Muslims too have in recent times indulged in criminal activities. Along the Indo-Myanmar border, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, an insurgent group of the Rohingya Muslims attacked a patrol team of the Assam Rifles recently. The firing took place in a bid to push the Army back so that terror camps could be set up on the Indian side of the border.

IB sources say that there has been an aggressive approach in recent times by the Rohingya Muslims. The ARSA has been trying to set up several modules within India with the help of the ISI in Pakistan. The Rohingyas have been told to target states in the North East as well as high profile locations such as Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

IB officials say that the terror infrastructure that the ARSA is trying to build in India is particularly disturbing in nature. They have sent in their handlers are identifying people residing in camps. The ISI has tasked members of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, JMB and the SIMI to undertake this operation. The JMB would work along with the ARSA in the bordering areas, where the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and SIMI would look to work within the country.