    Inclement weather forces Amit Shah's chopper to emergency land

    By Vishal S
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 19: Helicopter in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah was going from Nashik to Akola in Maharashtra made an emergency landing on Saturday afternoon due to inclement weather.

    Today was the last day to campaign in Maharashtra as the polling is on October 21 and Shah was to address a poll rally in Akola in Ahmednagar district. Shah had earlier addressed a rally in Navapur in Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Soon after taking off, the chopper faced inclement weather and turbulence. The pilot then decided to land the helicopter at Ozar airport at 2:25 pm, a PTI report said.

    [Maharashtra-Haryana elections: Why everything seems to be favouring the BJP]

    The helicopter was at Ozar airport for around 40 minutes. When the weather got a little better, Shah's chopper left for Ahmednagar at 3:08 pm.

    The Home Minister's chopper was at Ozar airport from 2:25 pm to 3:08 pm.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 19, 2019, 21:17 [IST]
