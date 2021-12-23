Incidents of sacrilege will be fodder for Khalistan forces to return to Punjab

New Delhi, Dec 23: The sacrilege bid at the Golden Temple and the subsequent lynching have a clear potential of polarising people along religious lines and this could lead to unrest and trouble especially in the state of Punjab.

Captain Amarinder Singh said that foreign agencies like the ISI are active in Punjab. They coordinate with sleeper cells of various secessionist and terrorist groups. They are desperately waiting for an opportunity to exploit such a situation and strike, Captain Singh also said.

India would need to be more alert as China and Pakistan have come together. Given the geographical position of Punjab, the state faces more security challenges now, he further added.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that this is a clear attempt by the ISI to rake up tensions in Pakistan. The ISI has for long being making attempts to revive Khalistan terrorism in the state. They had even made attempts to infiltrate the farmer protests and ensure that the situation turns violent.

The Intelligence has warned for long that the ISI and the Khalistan forces will try taking advantage of any instability in Punjab. These recent incidents are a pointer to that fact. The ISI would incite violence by undertaking such acts knowing fully that some radical elements would react in a violent manner.

While the Khalistan movement has not been re-kindled the way the ISI would have wanted, the fact remains that the activities of these groups have only been on the rise off late.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister, Zulfikar Bhutto had once said that Pakistan will also have a Bangladesh carved out of India, but it would be on the Pakistan border. This was a reference that he made to Khalistan.

The NIA too had recently in its chargesheet said that the killing of Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu, a Shaurya Chakra awardee was part of an international conspiracy. Investigation revealed that the three terrorists against whom the chargesheet was filed were involved in conducting reconnaissance of the target and organising logistics and shelter for the shooters.

Shaurya Chakra awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu was shot dead by two unidentified men in the early hours of October 10 2020 at the residence-cum-school run by him in Bhikiwind, District TarnTaran, Punjab. The assailants then escaped on a bike, following which a case was registered by the Punjab police.

Investigation has revealed that the execution was undertaken with an intention of striking terror in the minds of the people and especially those opposed to Khalistan ideology. The transnational conspiracy in the instant case was hatched by Pakistan based self styled chief of the KLF, Lakbhir Singh Rode.

