Incessant rains trigger flash floods in Manipur, Assam

The northeastern states have been recording good rains for some time. In fact, The Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram as well as Tripura have witnessed a few spells of heavy rains as well. However, due to the incessant rain for the last few days lead to flooding in parts of Imphal. Schools to remain closed till tomorrow.

Two days back, vehicular traffic along the Imphal-Jiribam national highway 37 was hampered due to landslides in the mountainous road.

The weather forecast is that there will be heavy rains in the next three days.

Meanwhile, in Manipur, the Churachandpur-Henglep road is almost knee deep in slippery mud, making it dangerous to ply any vehicle.

A statement issued by the state government said that heavy to very heavy rains are predicted at a few places in Manipur, and it could continue till June 15.

