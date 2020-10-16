As Naveen Patnaik turns 75, here is a look at how he continues to win hearts in Odisha

Inaccurate news on Odisha CM: OTV lands itself into another controversy

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16: OTV, which claims is the number one channel in Odisha has landed into another controversy for airing inaccurate news on Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik.

A day after the television channel carried a news report raising questions about Patnaik's aerial survey of the flood hit areas on August 31, a detailed clarification was issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Without naming the channel AAI said that it is learnt that there was miscommunication in the media about flight details and timings. The AAI further clarified that the Chief Minister's flight departed on on 31.08.2020 at 1012 UTC (15421ST) from Bhubaneswar and landed back at Bhubaneswar at 1031UTC (1601 IST). All the timings given w.r.t flight movements are in UTC only as per ICAO standards. To get 1ST timings 0530 Hrs are added to UTC timings. (IST=UTC4+05:30).

The AAI also said that as per the SOP for handling of VVIP flights, VVIP means the Hon'ble President, Vice President, Prime Minister of India and Foreign Heads of state/Govt.

Crime Branch To Probe Land Grabbing Case Against OTV Group Subsidiary

The AAI also said that actual flying time is 19 minutes excluding warm-up time, startup time at apron and taxi time to runway and return to apron after landing.

OTV reported that there was no VVIP movement on August 31 2020. The report also stated that travelling time of the helicopter was 19 minutes including the take-off and landing time. The OTV report also stated that it is not possible for the chopper used by the CM to reach the flood-affected areas and come back in 19 minutes.

The AAI clarified that the CMs of States do not come under the VVIP category. Hence Patnaik's movement was not mentioned as VVIP movement. Further it was also clarified that the actual travel air time of the chopper used by the CM was a total 19 minutes excluding take-off and landing time.

The helicopter used by the CM is a high quality, twin engine chopper. These types of helicopters take just 5 or 6 minutes of air time to reach the severely hit flood affected areas from Bhubaneswar. Moreover the video and photographs of the CM's aerial visit were released to the media on the same day.