In view of farmers' protests, Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate birthday on December 9

New Delhi, Dec 08: A year after she decided not to celebrate her birthday concerning over women's safety across the country, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday this year as well in support of farmers' agitation against the farm laws and COVID-19 situation in the country.

According to reports, Congress General Secretary Organisation has communicated to all the in-charges and PCC Presidents of the states that in view of the distress caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic across the country and amid the ongoing farmer's agitation against the "draconian" agriculture bills, Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday this year.

"Farmers are on the street facing the harsh climate and brutal crackdown from the Government, Congress leaders instead of celebrations should strengthen the efforts to provide relief to all those who are suffering and extend support to fighting Annadatas," Sonia Gandhi has conveyed to all the in-charges.

In a letter, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal further asked all the state heads of Congress to avoid all sorts of celebrations including the cake cutting, on Sonia Gandhi's birthday.

Congress has announced its support to the ongoing "Bharat Bandh" call given by the farmer organisations and has asked party cadres to hold demonstrations at all the district headquarters across the country.

In 2019, Sonia Gandhi had decided not to celebrate her birthday on December 9, 2019, amid concerns over women's safety across the country. a week before her birthday, a rape survivor was burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao by five men when she was on her way to court, triggering widespread outrage.

The victim later died at a hospital in Delhi.

In another incident that shocked the nation was a young veterinarian being raped, murdered and then set on fire in Telangana. The rise in the number of crimes against women prompted sharp reactions from leaders across political lines.