In view of elections in three states and Lok Sabha polls, BJP trains functionaries of 29 departments

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has conducted a meeting of functionaries of 29 departments and projects constituted by party president Amit Shah. This is part of the ongoing Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan. The meeting is significant in view of forthcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Party said that these departments consisted Department for Good Governance and Center State Coordination, Department for Policy Research, Media Department, Media Relations Department, Training Department, Department for Political Feedback, Department for Political Program and Meeting, Library & Documentation, Disaster Relief and Assistance, President's Office Tour and Programs, Department Publicity & Literature, Department Coordination of Trust, Department of Election Management, Department of Coordination with Election, Department for Law and Legal Affairs, Department for Journals and Publication, Department for Coordination of IT, Website and Social Media Activities, Department of International Relations, Department of Ajeevan Sahayog Nidhi. All these projects and departments are also crucial in gearing up the party for the upcoming political battles.

BJP General Secretary and Training In-charge P Muralidhar Rao said, "The Congress has betrayed the nation and failed in its responsibility of taking forward the ideals of good politics. The spirit of mission which existed prior to independence no more exists in Congress and it has transformed into a family company. People now look up to BJP to carry the nation's ethos, spirit and the mission of reform and BJP can't fail in it. Our training program is designed so that we not only promote the best people but also groom our party workers to satisfy aspirations of the nation."

BJP initiated Prashikshan Mahabhiyan in 2015 and during the 1st phase the party had taken up cadre training at Mandal, District and State level and has already trained over 10 Lakh party workers. In the 2nd phase training of under the "Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan" the training of all Morcha's and spokesperson, etc. has been initiated and initiation of this phase can be said to be the third phase of trainings. "This is a unique political training project of party cadres which was taken up on the instructions of the party president Amit Shah who has focused on rebuilding and reorienting the party on firm ideological foundations. This is the first time any political party in India has ever taken up such a massive cadre training program.

The Prashikshan Mahabhiyan is the most ambitious & most innovative in this series. After the success of training workers at Mandal, district & state levels, in the second phase BJP has taken up another ambitious project of training the different morchas working in the areas like Youth, Women, Farmer, Media, Co-operative sector, Panchayat & Urban bodies, Office staff, MLSs and MPs.The 2nd phase is in progress & already the National level training programs for Mahila morcha and Kisan morcha have been completed.

