  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In UP's Maharajganj, daughters of two influential families pitted against each other

    By
    |

    Lucknow, April 03: With the Lok Sabha elections nearing, daughters of two influential families have returned to the badlands of eastern Uttar Pradesh to reclaim the political legacy of their fathers.

    The Congress party has fielded TV anchor Supriya Srinet, who is a daughter of late Harsh Vardhan the two-time Congress MP from Maharajganj and a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Defence, from Maharajganj seat in Uttar Pradesh.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Soon after the announcement of her candidature, Supriya Shrinate, who formerly worked with business news channel ET Now, tweeted, "I will be taking an active plunge in politics, am grateful to @INCIndia @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @JM_Scindhia for trusting me with Maharajganj. It will be an honour to keep my later father's legacy alive. I look forward to making a meaningful contribution."

    [After Modi calls Mamata Banerjee 'speedbreaker', Didi says he is 'expiry babu']

    Surpiya Shrinate has done her schooling from Loreto Convent in Lucknow, after which she went on to do her graduation from Lucknow University in political science, history and economics.

    While, Tanushree Tripathi, daughter of former MLA and strongman Amar Mani Tripathi, who is currently serving a life term in connection with the murder of poetess Madhumita Shukla, is representing Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party.

    Tanushree , possesses a Master's degree in international relations from London. She is all set to get married later this month but is nevertheless contesting elections from the Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat.

    Tanushree's brother Aman Mani Tripathi is an independent MLA from Nautanwa Assembly segment in Maharajganj district. He is also an accused in the murder of his wife Sara Singh and the CBI is investigating the matter.

    In 2017, when Aman Mani contested the Assembly elections from jail, it was Tanushree who campaigned for him along with her sister Alankrita.

    Meanwhile, the sitting BJP MP Pankaj Chowdhary is confident of winning the seat a sixth time. Earlier, he won the seat in 1991, 1996, 1998, 2004 and 2014. In 2009, Pankaj faced defeat at the hand of Harshwardhan Singh, who had won his first election from the seat on a Janta Dal ticket way back in 1989. His daughter, Srinet, a TV anchor, is tasked with wresting the seat back from the BJP.

    However, this is the first time that women candidates have taken centre stage in Maharajganj which remains steeped in backwardness.

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 1:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue