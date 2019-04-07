  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In UP's Deoband, locals say Muslims should not be used as political tool during polls

    By
    |

    Deoband, Apr 07: Locals in Deoband said that Politicians should treat Muslim community equally and not use as a political tool during polls.

    In UPs Deoband, locals say Muslims should not be used as political tool during polls
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    One of the resident of Deoband said, "It's a peace loving city. Politicians should provide better education and more employment opportunities for Muslims in the country. Everyone should be treated equally. Muslim community should not be used as a political tool during polls."

    Muslim League approaches EC over Yogi Adityanath calling Muslim League a 'virus'

    Meanwhile, Deoband, the land of Islamic seminary Darul Uloom, is all set to witness high-voltage poll campaign on Sunday as friends-turned-foe-turned-friends Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party hold their first joint rally.

    The top leaders of the parties will address the Deoband meeting just days before Saharanpur and seven other western UP constituencies go to the polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.

    Stay up to date with our election coverage here

    More DEOBAND News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    deoband uttar pradesh muslim community lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2019, 11:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue