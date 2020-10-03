YouTube
    In UP’s Ballia, 15 year old kidnapped and raped

    By
    |

    Ballia, Oct 03: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Sikandarpur Police Station area here, police said on Saturday.

    The girl was rescued on Friday morning from Rasra bus stand and the accused identified as 23-year-old Asif has been arrested, SHO, Sikandarpur Amarjeet Yadav said.

    Representational Image

    The girl was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday by Asif and raped, the SHO said.

    UP: 17-year-old rape victim tries to commit suicide by consuming poison in Baghpat

    On the complaint of the victim's father a case was registered, he added.

      The girl was sent to the district hospital for medical examination, he said.

      Read more about:

      rape minor girl

      Story first published: Saturday, October 3, 2020, 16:14 [IST]
