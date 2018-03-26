In UP Lashkar case, transaction of Re 1 crore found, bank officials under scanner

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad has unearthed a huge module of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba which was responsible for funding the outfit. Transactions to the tune of over Re 1 crore have also been unearthed by the ATS.

The revelation came to light after the ATS arrested 10 persons linked to the outfit.

"Ten persons were arrested from Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Pratapgarh and Rivan (MP) on Saturday by the ATS. These persons were involved in terror-funding on the directives from Pakistan," ATS IG Asim Arun said.

The arrested men were identified as Naseem Ahamad, Naeem Arshad, Sanjay Saroj, Niraj Mishra, Sahil Masih, Uma Pratap Singh, Mukesh Prasad, Nikhil Rai alias Musharraf Ansari, Ankur Rai and Dayanand Yadav, he said.

"A member of Lashkar-e-Tayiba used to remain in contact with them and ask them to open bank accounts in fake names and direct them as to how much money is to be transferred to which account. Indian agents used to get 10 to 20 per cent commission for this. Till now transactions of over Rs one crore have come to the fore," he said.

He claimed the arrested persons had links with the LeT and some of them even knew what was happening.

"Some of them clearly knew what they were doing, while some considered it as a lottery fraud," the officer said, adding a detailed probe was on and more arrests will me made likely.

The role of the bank staff too would be probed, he said. ATM cards, Rs 42 lakh cash, swipe machines, magnetic card readers, three laptops, passbooks of different banks, a country made pistol and cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused, he said.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day