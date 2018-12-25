In tribute to Netaji Bose, 3 Andaman Nicobar islands get desi names

New Delhi, Dec 25: The Centre has decided to rename three islands in Andaman and Nicobar Ross Island as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island, Neil Island as Shahid Dweep and Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep.

The renaming of the islands coincide with the 75th anniversary of Bose having hoisted the national flag in Port Blair.

The formalities have been almost completed and the new names would be announced by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi during his visit to Port Blair on December 30. The PM will be accompanied by Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh. A 150 metre flag will be hoisted apart from a commemorative stamp and coin being released on the occasion.

After the Japanese had captured the islands during the World War II, Bose who led the National Army in an alliance with Japan hoisted the national flag in Port Blair on December 30 1943.

He had also declared the islands as the first Indian territory freed from British rule. It was Bose who suggested that Andaman be named as Shahid Dweep and Nicobar as Swaraj Dweep.