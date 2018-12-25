  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    In tribute to Netaji Bose, 3 Andaman Nicobar islands get desi names

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 25: The Centre has decided to rename three islands in Andaman and Nicobar Ross Island as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island, Neil Island as Shahid Dweep and Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep.

    In tribute to Netaji Bose, 3 Andaman Nicobar islands get desi names
    Representational Image

    The renaming of the islands coincide with the 75th anniversary of Bose having hoisted the national flag in Port Blair.

    Also Read | Modi hoists national flag at Red Fort on 75th Anniversary of Azad Hind government

    The formalities have been almost completed and the new names would be announced by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi during his visit to Port Blair on December 30. The PM will be accompanied by Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh. A 150 metre flag will be hoisted apart from a commemorative stamp and coin being released on the occasion.

    After the Japanese had captured the islands during the World War II, Bose who led the National Army in an alliance with Japan hoisted the national flag in Port Blair on December 30 1943.

    Also Read | Who is Subhas Chandra Bose

    He had also declared the islands as the first Indian territory freed from British rule. It was Bose who suggested that Andaman be named as Shahid Dweep and Nicobar as Swaraj Dweep.

    Read more about:

    subhas chandra bose narendra modi andaman nicobar islands

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 9:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue