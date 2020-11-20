COVID-19 patients likely to be most infectious during first week after symptom onset

In this village, all but one resident test positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Manali, Nov 20: All residents of a village, barring one have tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh.

Reports said that all the residents of the Thorang village of the Lahaul valley in Himachal Pradesh, barring a 52 year old person have tested positive for COVID-19. It may be recalled that the surge in cases in the Lahaul valley had forced the administration to restrict tourist movement to Teling Nullah near the north portal of the Rohtang tunnel.

The villagers had volunteered to get tested a few days back. Our of the 42 samples tested, 41 tested positive. The villagers had gathered at one place during a religious programme a few days back. The social gathering has been blamed for the community transmission in the village. Several others in the surrounding areas too have tested positive for COVID-19.