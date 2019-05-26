  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In these 3 villages in Gujarat, the groom’s sister is married to the bride

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, May 26: Tribals in the villages of Surkheda, Sanada and Ambal follow a bizarre tradition that might just surprise you. Yes you heard it right. Keeping up with the old tradition, a groom was not allowed to attend his own wedding and his unmarried sister represented him in the wedding ceremonies and married the bride.

    According to the ritual, grooms are not allowed to attend their own wedding ceremony and their unmarried sister or any unmarried woman from their family represent them in the ceremony.

    In these 3 villages in Gujarat, the groom’s sister is married to the bride

    The groom's job during the wedding is to dress up in a 'sherwani', wear a 'safa' on his head, carry a traditional sword and stay at his own home, waiting for his sister to bring his bride.

    Shaadi at gunpoint: Youth stalks Bhojpuri actress Ritu Singh, forcer her to marry

    The groom's sister leads the 'baraat' to the bride's door, marries her and brings her home.

    "All the rituals that a groom traditionally does is conducted by his sister. She takes the "mangal phere" with the bride instead of her brother," said Kanjibhai Rathwa, a local resident Surkheda village.

    Ramsingbhai Rathwa, the village head of Surkedha village in the district said, "This practice is followed in three villages. It is believed that if we don't follow this custom then some harm will befall".

    "A couple of times some people have tried not to follow the tradition, either they ended up with broken marriages or other types of problems arose," he added.

    lok-sabha-home

    More TRIBALS News

    Read more about:

    tribals wedding gujarat

    Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 16:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue