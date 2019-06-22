  • search
    In the passage of the triple talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha, JD(U) will make all the difference

    New Delhi, June 22: When the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019 is tabled in the Rajya Sabha, all eyes would be on the Janata Dal (U).

    The Bill was re-introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday for the second after it lapsed after the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

    The NDA, minus the JD(U) and with the support of the BJD and others has 109 members. The tally of the Opposition stands at 108. Hence the stand taken by three parties JD(U)-6, TRS-6 and YSR Congress Party-2 will be crucial for the passage of the Bill.

    BJP to get within touching distance in Rajya Sabha soon

    The JD(U) has said that it would not support the Bill. Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar said that the criminalisation of triple talaq does not serve the purpose of Muslim women.

    In 2017, the Supreme Court declared triple talaq as illegal. The Law Ministry then moved the Bill that proposed to make the practise a criminal offence, which is punishable with a three year jail term. The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, but defeated in the Upper House.

    When the Bill was re-introduced on Friday, the opposition moved a reference to the Select Committee. Voting could not take place as the House was adjourned.

    New Bill to ban Instant Triple Talaq tabled in Lok Sabha; Opposition raise objections

    In the current scenario, if the JD(U) votes against the Bill and either the TRS or YSRCP choses to abstain, then it would be a boost for the opposition as the Bill will be sent for legislative scrutiny. If the JD(U) refrains from voting and the government manages to convince the YSRCP and TRS, then the Bill would go through.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 14:21 [IST]
