In the battle of prestige in MP, Scindia goes past Kamal Nath

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 10: The BJP is comfortably perched in Madhya Pradesh, which had a by-elections in 28 seats.

The latest Election Commission trends show that the BJP is ahead in 19 of the 28 seats.

The by-elections were necessitated after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP. His loyalists too followed suit. The battle is a closely watched one since it is a battle of prestige between Scindia and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Kamal Nath.

The victory in MP would be a boost to Scindia as he would have conveyed a strong message to the Congress which had ignored his claims for a larger role in the party. Nath on the other hand would have been eager to prove that he can still deliver. A major victory in the by-elections would have also seen the downfall of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government.

Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020: BJP needs eight seats to retain power in State

However going by the current trends, the BJP is comfortably ahead. The by-elections were held after 25 MLAs loyal to Scindia resigned and joined the BJP. The b-polls were also necessitated due to the demise of three sitting MLAs. In the 230 member house, the BJP currently has 107 MLAs as opposed to the 87 of the Congress.

The current trends show that the BJP is ahead in 20 of the 28 seats. The Congress is ahead in 7 and the BSP is leading in 1.

Meanwhile, the BJP is in the lead in all 8 seats in the Gujarat by-elections. By-elections were held in 8 seats. The by-elections were necessitated after sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in June this year. Five of them joined the BJP, which fielded them from the same constituencies in which they had contested in 2017.

Earlier the Congress was leading in one seat in Gujarat. The BJP has a vote share of 56.19 per cent. The Congress on the other hand has a vote share of 33.02 per cent.

While the others have 8.59 as the vote share, 2.20 per cent opted for None of the Above (NOTA).

Meanwhile in Chhattisgarh, the Congress is in the lead in the one seat with a vote share of 60.92 per cent. The Congress is also leading in Haryana on the solitary seat.

In Jharkhand, the BJP and Congress are leading on one seat each, while in Karnataka, the BJP has taken the lead in both seats.

MP Bypolls results 2020: Lord Hanuman will ensure justice for Kamal Nath, says Digvijaya Singh

In Manipur, the BJP s ahead in 3, while the independent candidate is ahead in one. In Nagaland, the independents are ahead in 2, while in Odisha, the BJD leads in 2.

Interestingly, the BJP is ahead in Telangana. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is ahead in 5, while the SP and an independent are leading in one constituency each.