  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Happy New Year 2020
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In the anti citizenship law protests at Chennai, a Pakistan link emerges

    By
    |

    Chennai, Jan 01: A woman anti-CAA protester here has come under the scanner of the police after her social media profile shed light on her role as a researcher with a Pakistan body, a top official said on Wednesday.

    A probe would be carried out to ascertain whether the woman, Gayatri Khandhadai, has links to Pakistan-based "Bytes for All", Chennai Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan told reporters.

    In the anti citizenship law protests at Chennai, a Pakistan link emerges
    File photo

    Police sources told PTI that the woman protester has been a part of a slew of agitations held in the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and was also associated with the 'kolam' demonstrations.

    She was present at the Madras University premises as well when the students there protested against the citizenship law last month, they said.

    Chennai Police briefly detains 7 people for drawing anti-CAA, NRC rangoli on streets

    Dwelling on her background, Viswanathan said Khandhadai has the support of local outfits in Tamil Nadu including an NGO. "If you look at her Facebook profile, she says that she is a researcher at Bytes for All, Pakistan," the senior police official said adding this body seemed to be linked to the Association of All Pakistan Citizen Journalists. The extent and nature of the protester's "Pakistani connection," and "what," it is all about will be probed, he said.

    A check will be done to find out if there is any other "information," about her, he said. He clarified that none were arrested or detained for drawing 'kolam,' (rangoli) in Besant Nagar here days ago.

    Viswanathan maintained police personnel had to intervene when an elderly resident there objected when protesters drew words opposing CAA (alongside a kolam already drawn up by his family members) in front of his house.

    The commissioner also released video clips to substantiate his claim that police had to intervene after the resident's objection. The clip shows an elderly man asking why the words were drawn up (by protesters) and a woman bringing a bucket of water from inside the house and erasing it.

    CAA: Students from North East protest in Chennai

    On Sunday, police had said eight people, including five women, were picked up for holding the protest without permission and causing inconvenience to others but were later let off.

    DMK president M K Stalin has hit out at the AIADMK government for the police action, saying the detained persons were only exercising their right to protest.

    The group of women who drew rangoli against the CAA had called on Stalin on Monday at the party headquarters here to thank him for supporting them.

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    protests chennai pakistan woman police citizenship bill

    Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 7:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue