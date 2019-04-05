In Telangana govt failed to provide jobs

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 04: The Telangana Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (65.99%), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (33.23%) and Better Public Transport (25.89%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Telangana.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms says that the performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (1.95 on a scale of 5), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (1.89) and Better Public Transport (2.51) was rated as Below Average.

In rural Telangana, top most voters' priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (63%), Higher Price Realization of Farm Products (45%) and Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Farmers (44%).

The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.05 on a scale of 5), Higher Price Realization of Farm Products (2.12) and Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Farmers (1.91) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly on Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (1.9) and Availability of water for Agriculture (2.12) in rural Telangana.

For the urban voters in Telangana, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (71%), Noise Pollution (50%), and Water and Air Pollution (40%).

The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (1.81), Noise Pollution (2.03) and Water and Air Pollution (2.12) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly on Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (1.87) and Mining/Quarrying (2.06) in urban Telangana.