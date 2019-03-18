  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In Telangana elections, KCR nurtures a national ambition

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Hyderabad, Mar 18: Accusing the BJP and the Congress of failing to meet the aspirations of the people, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that he would start a national party "if necessary" to herald reforms and "unite the country".

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao
    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

    Kicking off his party's poll campaign from Karimnagar on Sunday, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president stressed on the need for an "alternative federal politics" in the country and said he would play a major role.

    "If this country is to improve if it has to move forward on par with other countries at an international level with its head held high these two (parties).... should be made to run away.

    Also Read | Morale down: Will the TDP even contest the LS elections in Telangana?

    "Only if the Congress and the BJP are made to run away, alternative federal politics will come in this country. The writ of states should run," he said.

    Of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, the TRS is seeking 16 for itself leaving one for its ally the AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, to ensure that Telangana gets a "good" deal post the general elections.

    "Not just these 16 MPs, by gathering 100 to 150 MPs, Telangana should influence the country's politics," he said.

    He alleged that with the Congress and the BJP at the helm of affairs since Independence, the country has not been able to progress the way it should have.

    Citing an example, he said the country is blessed with 70,000 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water, however there is still shortage of drinking and irrigation water.

    Power plants are not being used effectively. Many reforms are required in governance and judiciary, among others, he claimed, adding China has progressed greatly, though it was backward earlier.

    "Many changes need to come. Your blessings are needed for it By taking your order in Karimnagar, by observing the developments after this election I submit that I will unite the entire country by founding a national party if necessary," Rao said.

    "If you bless (TRS), I submit that I will play a major role in changing the fate of this country," he said.

    Also Read | Why KCR decided not to have assembly and Lok Sabha elections together

    The TRS supremo said that during Amit Shah's visit to Telangana, the BJP president claimed that the Centre has given plenty of funds to the state.

    "This is not true. He has given us nothing," Rao alleged, adding the funds received were due according to Constitution.

    Telangana is among the six to seven states that make the country run, he claimed.

    "The local Congress and BJP leaders are speaking today with big mouths as if there is no problem, no problem of drinking water, as if they only took contract for Hindu religion. Are you only Hindu? Are we not Hindu," he posed.

    More k chandrasekhar rao News

    Read more about:

    k chandrasekhar rao telangana lok sabha elections 2009 lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue