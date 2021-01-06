In Sri Lanka, Jaishankar reiterates demand to fulfil expectations of Tamil minorities

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 06: India called on Sri Lanka to meet the Tamil minority's expectations for a greater devolution of powers as part of the reconciliation process. India also committed itself to greater cooperation aimed at boosting the post COVID-19 recovery effects of the nation.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar who is in Colombo on a three day visit raised the expectations of the country's Tamils during a joint media interaction with his counterpart, Dinesh Gunawaedena. India's backing for Sri Lanka's reconciliation process and inclusive political outlook that encourages ethnic harmony was reiterated by Jaishankar.

"As we promote peace and well-being in the region, India has been strongly committed to the unity, stability and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka. Our support for the reconciliation process in Sri Lanka is long-standing, as indeed for an inclusive political outlook that encourages ethnic harmony," the Foreign Minister also said.

During the virtual meeting with his counterpart, Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for the full implementation of the 13th amendment, which is the outcome of the 19887 India-Sri Lanka peace accord aimed at devolving more powers to the Tamils.

However Rajapaksa has shied away from committing to the full implementation of the amendment and indicated that he would not go against the wishes of the Sinhala majority while working on resolution in the Tamil inhabited areas.

Gunawardena in his remarks noted that President Rajapaksa had firmly stated his commitment to the well being, opportunities and progress of all Sri Lankan citizens including Sinhala, Tamils and Muslims.