    In solidarity, How universities across India united for Jamia students, condemn 'police attack​'

    New Delhi, Dec 16: Students across universities are set to protest against the police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students.

    Students from the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were one of the first ones to come out in solidarity with Jamia University students. They shouted slogans against the controversial Citizenship Act and slammed the police for their crackdown on Jamia students. However, AMU, too became a battleground as police clashed brutally with protesting students.

    A large number of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students mobilised against the Delhi Police to stop violence in Jamia Milia University.

    In Hyderabad, Maulana Azad National Urdu University students have boycotted their exams in protest against "police's attack on Jamia & AMU students".

      Students of TISS and Mumbai University are set to stage protests.

      In Hyderabad, students ofthe city-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) boycotted their exams and held protests against the police action on their counterparts in Jamia University in Delhi.

      Protests erupted at MANUU campus on Sunday night which continued beyond midnight with several students raising slogans against the central government.

      The MANUU students unions gave a call to boycott various exams scheduled from Monday, a MANUU official said.

      Citizenship Act protests: Two FIRs filed by Delhi Police near Jamia Nagar

      Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, where the police entered after a protest against the amended Citizenship Act nearby spiralled out of control on Sunday evening. Forty people, including students, policemen and firemen were injured as violence erupted during a protest by Jamia students against the contentious Act.

      The DYFI organised a statewide protest march on Sunday night against the police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, who were agitating against the amended Citizenship Act.

      Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 12:04 [IST]
