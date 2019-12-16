In solidarity, How universities across India united for Jamia students, condemn 'police attack​'

New Delhi, Dec 16: Students across universities are set to protest against the police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students.

Students from the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were one of the first ones to come out in solidarity with Jamia University students. They shouted slogans against the controversial Citizenship Act and slammed the police for their crackdown on Jamia students. However, AMU, too became a battleground as police clashed brutally with protesting students.

A large number of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students mobilised against the Delhi Police to stop violence in Jamia Milia University.

In Hyderabad, Maulana Azad National Urdu University students have boycotted their exams in protest against "police's attack on Jamia & AMU students".

Students of TISS and Mumbai University are set to stage protests.

In Hyderabad, students of the city-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) boycotted their exams and held protests against the police action on their counterparts in Jamia University in Delhi.

Protests erupted at MANUU campus on Sunday night which continued beyond midnight with several students raising slogans against the central government.

The MANUU students unions gave a call to boycott various exams scheduled from Monday, a MANUU official said.

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, where the police entered after a protest against the amended Citizenship Act nearby spiralled out of control on Sunday evening. Forty people, including students, policemen and firemen were injured as violence erupted during a protest by Jamia students against the contentious Act.

The DYFI organised a statewide protest march on Sunday night against the police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, who were agitating against the amended Citizenship Act.

Over 100 students of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising their protest against the police crackdown on students at Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University.

"We stand in solidarity with students around the country protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 (CAA). We call upon you to not trample the democratic rights of citizens to peacefully protest an unjust law. "We condemn the police action on students. Non-violent civil disobedience is at the heart of our republic's founding. We urge you to ensure that students can protest peacefully, and that violence is not incited by anyone including custodians of state in positions of great authority and responsibility," the letter said. The letter signed by the students clarified that they have written it in their personal capacity.