In Shakespeare style, CBI officer questions his transfer

New Delhi, Jan 30: You know better than me that you are not a man of any honour. I am an eternal optimist about humanitarianism said Rajah Balaji Superintendent of Police (CBI) in a letter to the agency's interim chief Nageshwar Rao.

The letter which quotes heavily from Shakespeare asked Rao to review his transfer. He further wrote, " there is some soul of goodness in things evil, would men observingly distill it out."

He was posted with the anti-corruption branch of the CBI, New Delhi and then transferred to the CBI training academy in Ghaziabad. He said that he was transferred to Delhi on his request due to his mother-in-law's cancer treatment.

It was "incumbent and necessary" on Rao's part to not go on a spree of mass transfer of various officers from joint directors to additional SPs before the scheduled January 24 three-member meeting, he also said while questioning the timing of the transfer.

He also said that the transfer letter handed over to him did not offer any reason or show it was in institutional interest or public interest. My posting in Delhi was accorded to me on humanitarian grounds, he also said.

"You bear, or think to bear, an animosity to me, not to an ailing old woman. I request you purely on the humanitarian grounds in the hope that you can truly make a start to redeem your humanity. It is never late in life to become a good man again," he also wrote.

Balaji who probed cases such as the Mecca Masjid blast, Madhumita Shukla murder and bank fraud cases in Bengaluru has received the Presidential Rank Award of Meritorious Executive.