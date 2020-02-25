In SC, Bhim Army Chief blames BJP’s Kapil Mishra for Delhi violence

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 25: Bhim Army chief, Chandrasekhar Azad has blamed BJP leader, Kapil Mishra for the violence in Delhi.

The plea in the Supreme Court seeks an urgent direction in the wake of clashes in Delhi. The matter was mentioned before the Bench that is hearing the Shaheen Bagh case. The matter would be taken up tomorrow. It may be recalled that the two interlocutors had submitted in a sealed cover the report from Shaheen Bagh where protests against the new citizenship law are on since December 2019.

Death toll in Northeast Delhi climbs to seven

Meanwhile the death toll in the northeast Delhi violence climbed to seven, a senior police official on Tuesday.

A Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among the seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the amended citizenship law.

Till Monday, authorities had said at least four people, including Lal, were killed in the violence. They said that the death toll has increased to seven on Tuesday.