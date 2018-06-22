In a room full of photographers, Deve Gowda strikes yogic postures on bed

'Yoga frenzy' gripped the nation on June 21 as it was the International Yoga Day and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda was not to be left behind. 85-years-old Gowda, who is amazingly fit for his age, struck several yogic postures yesterday in a room full of photographers.

Gowda's pictures of performing yoga on bed went viral on the social media. Some even came up with brilliant phrases such as "Deve Gowda took International Yoda day to his bedroom."

Here are the pics of Deve Gowda performing yoga:

PM Modi led an estimated 50, 000 volunteers to mark the fourth anniversary of International Yoga Day on Thursday. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with several Union Ministers also hosted similar events across the country. PM Modi said that Yoga acted as a force in unifying the world and also performed various asanas as part of the celebrations.

Modi highlighted the importance of yoga, a gift from India to the world. ''Yoga has the perfect solution to the problems we face, either as individuals or in society. Yoga is beautiful because it is ancient yet modern," he said.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day