In Rohtak, PM warns voters, asks them to take note of Sam Pitroda's 'Hua So Hua' remark

New Delhi, May 10: Referring to Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remark on Anti-Sikh riots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a rally in Rohtak to take note on 'Hua So Hua' remark that sum up Congress' arrogance.

Speaking at his first rally of the day at Haryana's Rohtak, on Friday, prime minister Narendra Modi asked voters to note how entrenched in corruption the Congress has been in the last 70 years, as the country devolved.

He hit out at "three words" used by the Congress' overseas chief Sam Pitroda, while responding to the 1984 Sikh riots.

"One of Congress' biggest leaders said, 1984 Sikh riots 'hua toh hua'. Do you know who this leader is? He is closest to the Gandhi family, he is Rajiv Gandhi's friend, his is Congress' naamdar chief's guru," Modi said.

The prime minister then gave graphic descriptions of the kind of alleged violence done on Sikhs in the riots, using the "hua toh hua" refrain.

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda started a controversy of sorts by brushing aside the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on Thursday, saying, "It happened in 1984, so what?"

The Congress leader was responding to the BJP claim citing the Nanavati commission report that the instructions for the violence came from former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi after his mother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

Nearly 3,000 Sikhs were massacred in the riots following the assassination of prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on 31 October, 1984.