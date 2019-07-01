  • search
    In Rajya Sabha, NDA to be six short of majority mark on July 5

    New Delhi, July 01: The NDA seems to be inching closer towards the majority mark in the Rajya Sabha. By July 5, four TDP MLAs and one INLD MP will be added to the NDA, which will get the alliance closer towards the majority mark.

    As on Sunday, the strength of the NDA stood at 111 in the House of 235. There are 10 vacancies currently in the House and by July 5 the strength of the NDA would increase to 115, which is just 6 below the majority mark.

    A view of the Rajya Sabha
    A view of the Rajya Sabha

    The full strength of the House is 245 and in this case, the NDA is short by 8 MPs. The NDA would however count on parties such as the YSRCP, TRS and BJD in case it has crucial Bills to be passed.

    Ram Vilas Paswan elected unopposed to RS from Bihar

    Of the 6 vacancies that are to be filled on July 5, one from Bihar goes to the Lok Janshakti headed by Ram Vilas Paswan. In Odisha there are three vacancies of which one goes to the BJP and the rest to the BJD. Both the vacant seats from Gujarat are set to be bagged by the BJP.

    On July 18, elections to the six vacancies from Tamil Nadu will be held. The AIADMK holds four of these seats, while the DMK and CPI hold one each. The AIADMK is expected to lose one seat, while the DMK will get two.

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 5:47 [IST]
