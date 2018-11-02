In Rajasthan Assembly polls: Ashok Gehlot as CM is the bet for the Congress!

New Delhi, Nov 2: Any meaning could be drawn from the speeches of Congress president Rahul Gandhi about any issue but contrary to the perception about Rajsthan Congress president Sachin Pilot being at the help former chief minister of the state Ashok Gehlot is favourite to become chief minister of the state in case the Congress gets the required number at the hustings.

In one of the important meetings of the party, the message has been made clear that Gehlot has not only the ability but other qualifications to become chief minister of the state. Sachin Pilot might be accommodated in the Centre and if the Congress comes to power in New Delhi.

Also Read | Congress to win big in Rajasthan with 120 seats says this survey

Sources said that the party wanted to keep the matter under wrap but ever since it got leaked, infighting between both the factions of the Congress intensified and violent clashes are happening in Rajasthan. Both the groups are making police complain against each other. There is a complete divide in the Congress and it is beyond anyone's control.

Sources said that the Congress does not want any message to travel across the state that the party is preferring a Jat leader as the chief ministerial candidate. The moment this message goes in public, the two other dominant communities - the Gujjars and the Meena - will start uniting against it harming the party.

With Meena leader Kirori Lal Meena merging his party with the BJP, the Congress already has very little chances of getting Meena votes but the moment this message of Pilot being considered for being made chief minister reaches to public, the tide will turn against the Congress. Meena community comprises 7.5 per cent of Rajasthan's 13.5 per cent scheduled tribe (ST) population and 25 seats out of 200 are reserved for STs in Rajasthan Assembly.

Gujjars are fragmented across the state but they are decisive on certain seats and in no way could be ignored and have a fierce rivalry with Jats not only in Rajasthan but in other parts like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. So the Congress does not want to take any chances of missing the winning chance by projecting Sachin Pilot. On the contrary Ashok Gehlot is not only being given importance in ticket distribution but also in may other decisions in the state. This has intensified the rivalry between supporters of both the leaders.

Also Read | Congress accuses the government of hobnobbing with sand mafia in Rajasthan

Sources also said that pilot is being dubbed as outsider in Rajasthan despite the fact that he was MP from Rajasthan and even his father got elected to Lok Sabha from Rajasthn but his ancestral place is Uttar Pradesh. So there is confusion among people on this issue and it is being racked in a subtle manner. This is also a risk that the party does not want to go ahead with Pilot's name despite the young leader taking the Congress to the place from where its victory is almost certain.