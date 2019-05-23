  • search
    In Rajasthan a voting trend that changed after 15 years

    New Delhi, May 23: The BJP's impressive show in Rajasthan, where it is heading for a 100 per cent strike rate suggests a clear shift in the voting pattern in the state. The state of Rajasthan normally votes for the party that is in power in the state.

    This is the first time since 2004 that the state has not voted for the party in power. Rajasthan is currently under Congress rule and the BJP as of now is leading in all 25 seats in the state.

    In 2004, 2009 and 2014, the people have voted for the party that is in power in the state. In the 2004 elections, the state was ruled by the BJP and in the Lok Sabha elections, the party won 21 of the 25 seats. In 2009, the Congress was in power in the state. In the Lok Sabha polls, the party ended up with 20 Lok Sabha seats.

    In 2014, the BJP registered a thumping victory winning all 25 seats. That year, the BJP was in power in Rajasthan. The trend clearly showed that the party with the maximum MLAs in the state have had an impact on the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections. However this year the trend has been clearly reversed.

    The state is currently ruled by the Congress, which has 101 MLAs. The BJP on the other hand has 73 MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly.

