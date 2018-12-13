Home News India In Rajasthan 158 out of 199 MLAs are crorepatis

In Rajasthan 158 out of 199 MLAs are crorepatis

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 13: Out of the 199 MLAs analysed in the new Rajasthan assembly, 46 per cent have pending criminal cases against them.

Out of 199 MLAs analysed during Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2013, 36 (18%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Also Read | 25 candidate lost election by less than 2000 votes in 3 states

MLAs with serious criminal cases: 28(14%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping etc. Out of 199 MLAs analysed during Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2013, 19 (10%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

MLAs with declared cases related to murder: 1 MLA, Parsadi Lal of INC who contested from Lalsot Constituency of Dausa district, declared 1 charge related to murder (IPC Section 302).

MLAs with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 4 MLAs, all from INC, have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307)

Party wise MLAs with criminal cases: 25(25%) out of 99 MLAs from INC, 12 (16%) out of 73 MLAs from BJP and 2 (33%) out of 6 MLAs from BSP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise MLAs with serious criminal cases: 16(16%) out of 99 MLAs from INC, 7 (10%) out of 73 MLAs from BJP and 2 (33%) out of 6 MLAs from BSP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Crorepati MLAs: Out of the 199 newly elected MLAs, 158 (79%) are crorepatis. Out of 199 MLAs analysed during Rajasthan 2013 assembly elections, 145 (73%) MLAs were crorepatis.

Also Read | Congress won polls through deceit: Yogi Adityanath

Party wise crorepati MLAs: 82 (83%)out of 99 MLAs from INC, 58 (79%) out of 73 MLAs from BJP, 11(85%) out of 13 Independent MLAs and 5(83%) out of 6 BSP MLAs have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per MLA in the Rajasthan 2018 assembly elections is Rs. 7.39 crores. In 2013, the average assets of 199 MLAs analyzed was Rs 5.81 crores.

Party wise average assets: The average assets per MLA for 99 INC MLAs analysed is Rs 9.33 crores and 73 BJP MLAs have average assets of Rs 5.38 crores , 13 Independent MLAs have average assets worth Rs. 7.36 crores, 6 BSP MLAs have average assets of Rs 8.70 crores.

Age details of MLAs: 3 (2%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 30 years while 24 (12%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 31 and 40 years.

There are 159(80%) MLAs who have declared their age to be between 41 and 70 years while 12 MLAs have declared their age to be between 71 and 80 years while 1 has declared his age to be above 80 years.

Gender details of MLAs: Out of 199 MLAs, 23 (12%) MLAs are women. In 2013, out of 199 MLAs, 28 (14%) MLAs were women.

Number of re-elected MLAs: Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the assembly elections of 2018 is 57.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2013: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2013 was Rs 6.15 crores.

Also Read | Youth MLAs in Rajasthan want Sachin Pilot to be made the CM of the state

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2018: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2018 is Rs 7.68 crores.

Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2013 to 2018: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 1.52 crores i.e. by 25%.