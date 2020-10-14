In Purnea arms case, NIA seizes incriminating material pertaining to monetary transactions

Killing of Chhattisgarh MLA in 2019 was part of naxalites’ Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 14: The national Investigation Agency conducted searches in connection with the Purnea Arms case.

Searches were conducted at the home of Chandra Vijay Pratap and the Premises of M/s Sanmario Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, located at Patna. Pratap is the director of this company.

The case pertains to interdiction of an SUV and seizure of highly sophisticated weapons and ammunition in 2019 by the Purnea Police from three persons-Suraj Prasad, Varengnow Kahorngam and Clearson Kabo.

The weapons included 2 Under Barrel Grenade Launchers, 1 AK series rifle and 1,800 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition which were kept concealed and were being transported by the above mentioned three persons in the SUV.

During its investigation, the NIA arrested 4 more accused namely Tripuari Singh, Mukesh Singh, Ningkhan Sangtam and Santosh Singh and filed Chargesheet against the seven accused persons.

The investigation revealed that a large number of illegal sophisticated prohibited weapons and ammunition were supplied by accused Ningkhan Sangtam, a self-styled Major of NSCN (IM) through an arms dealer of Bihar to the absconding accused Bhikhan Ganjhu, Zonal Commander of the Tritya Prastuti Committee (TPC), a Naxal terrorist gang. Suspect Chandra Vijay Pratap Sushil had transferred huge amount of funds to the account of accused Ningkhan Sangtam.

The NIA said that during the search, several incriminating documents pertaining to the monetary transactions were seized.