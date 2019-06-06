In Punjab Cabinet reshuffle, Sidhu loses local govt, gets power

  • search
    Chandigarh, June 06: Navjot Singh Sidhu was removed as the Local Bodies minister in the Punjab cabinet, instead being given the portfolios of Power and New and Renewable Energy Sources, in a cabinet reshuffle in Punjab.

    Apart from four ministers, there are some changes in the portfolios of all the state ministers, announced by Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

    File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu
    File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Amarinder had recently said he intended to change the cricketer-turned-politician's portfolio of local government department over the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

    "I cannot be taken for granted. I have been a performer throughout in 40 years of my life be it international cricket, or world class commentary with Geoffrey Boycott, TV shows or motivational talks," Sidhu told reporters.

    He said the urban areas played pivotal role in the party's victory in Punjab and his department is being singled out.

    "My department is being singled out publicly. I always regard him as my elder I always listen to him. But it hurts and now where is the collective responsibility? He (Amarinder) could have called me and said anything he wanted to say," Sidhu said here.

    In the recently held general election, Congress won eight out of the 13 seats. The SAD-BJP combine won four while the AAP managed to win only one seat.

