In probe against CBI chief in exile, CVC digs deep into Moin Qureshi case

New Delhi, Oct 29: The CVC which was assigned to probe the allegations against CBI chief in exile, Alok Verma has examining a host of files. The major cases that are being examined relate to the one against meat exporter, Moin Qureshi and the IRCTC scam involving former Bihar chief minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

It may be recalled special director of the CBI, Rakesh Asthana, also on leave now had made allegations of misconduct and interference in investigation by Verma.

Also Read | Had the Delhi HC not intervened, Rakesh Asthana would have been arrested by CBI

The probe is underway after the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Central Vigilance Commission to inquire against CBI director, Alok Verma and submit its report in two weeks time. The court said that the CVC probe would be conducted under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge.

Overall there are nine allegations of misconduct, interference in probes and corruption which the CVC is probing against Verma.

Special Director, CBI, Rakesh Asthana who too like Verma was sent on leave had levelled several charges against the latter. He had accused Verma os accepting bribe in the Moin Qureshi case and also ignoring an intelligence report related to the coal scam.

Also Read | In CBI vs CBI case noose tightens against politicians from AP-Telangana

It may be recalled that before Verma was sent on leave, he had booked Asthana for allegedly receiving money in a bid to give relief to one Satish Babu Sana, who was being probed in the Qureshi case.

The complaint made by Asthana was referred to the CVC in August, following which he produced documents and files relating to the case to substantiate his allegations against the chief. Asthana's main allegation was that Sana had paid Verma Rs 2 crore to get a clean chit in the Qureshi case.

Verma on the other hand accused Asthana and even questioned his integrity. In a communication to the CVC, the CBI said it was probing Asthana in several cases. Further the CBI said that records relating to the Qureshi case was being sought and would be placed before the CVC in three weeks time.

Asthana had also made allegations against Verma in the IRCTC case. He further went on to state that Verma had ignored an intelligence report in the coal scam cases., Despite a warning, not look out notice was served against Sandeep Jajodia and Ashok Chaturvedi, who are accused in this case.

Also Read | Midnight decision to exile CBI chief Verma taken to prevent midnight hearing in SC

The CVC would also look into the delay, if any on part of Verma in issuing a look out circular and the custodial interrogation of Sana. Asthana had alleged that Verma had not given an approval for Sana's custodial interrogation and arrest.