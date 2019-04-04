In poll bound Andhra, a copy cat syndrome by politicians plays out

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amaravati, Apr 04: When it comes to doing politics in Andhra Pradesh, there has always been a copy-cat syndrome. Parties tend to wait for the other to release its manifesto, so that it could either copy the scheme or better it.

Parties instead of releasing manifestos early go about their poll campaigns making big promises to woo the voters. For instance after YSR Congress Party chief, Jagan Mohan Reddy announced benefits as part of the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, the Chief Minister of AP and TDP chief, Chandrababu Naidu announced a loan waiver under the affordable housing scheme.

After Jagan promised to waive home loans taken by the beneficiaries of the government housing scheme, Naidu too announced a similar waiver, but added that the government has already worked out the modalities.

It may be recalled that the TDP had even before the election schedule being announced had hiked pensions to Rs 2,000. The YSRCP reacted sharply and said the TDP had stolen the idea from the document that was released at the party's annual meeting.

Another instance of outdoing each other was when Jagan announced that if voted to power, his government would construct 25 houses for the poor. Naidu was quick to react and said that in addition to the 30 lakh houses, his government would construction 20 lakh houses more.

This syndrome was witnessed in Telangana as well. After the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Congress released the manifestos, both parties accused each of copying offers they had made.