YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In pictures: Ram Vilas Paswan's last journey

    By
    |

    Patna, Oct 10: Ram Vilas Paswan -- minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet and the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party -- died on Thursday at a Delhi hospital where he was recuperating from heart surgery.

    Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nityanand Rai, State CM Nitish Kumar, and Dy CM Sushil Modi present at Digha ghat in Patna where the last rites of Ram Vilas Paswan are being performed.

    In pictures: Ram Vilas Paswans last journey

    The 74-year-old was undergoing treatment at the hospital, and had to undergo surgery last Saturday "due to the situation that had suddenly emerged," his son Chirag Paswan had tweeted on Saturday.

    On Thursday evening, the 37-year-old posted the news of his death.

    LJP chief Chirag Paswan performs last rites of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna.

    In pictures: Ram Vilas Paswans last journey

    "Papa... Now you are not in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa," read his post, with which he shared a throwback photograph with his father.

    Twitter was flooded with tributes for the departed leader. Among the first to tweet was President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Congress's Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

    In pictures: Ram Vilas Paswans last journey

    "I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji's demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity," PM Modi's post read.

    RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav pays tribute to #RamVilasPaswan at Digha ghat in Patna.

    In pictures: Ram Vilas Paswans last journey

    Known as one of the great survivors in Indian politics, Ram Vilas Paswan has been a minister in almost all Central governments formed since 1989 and served six Prime ministers, starting with the cabinet of VP Singh. In PM Modi's cabinet, he was in charge of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution portfolios.

    More RAM VILAS PASWAN News

    Read more about:

    ram vilas paswan

    Story first published: Saturday, October 10, 2020, 16:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X