In pictures: Ram Vilas Paswan's last journey

Patna, Oct 10: Ram Vilas Paswan -- minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet and the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party -- died on Thursday at a Delhi hospital where he was recuperating from heart surgery.

Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nityanand Rai, State CM Nitish Kumar, and Dy CM Sushil Modi present at Digha ghat in Patna where the last rites of Ram Vilas Paswan are being performed.

The 74-year-old was undergoing treatment at the hospital, and had to undergo surgery last Saturday "due to the situation that had suddenly emerged," his son Chirag Paswan had tweeted on Saturday.

On Thursday evening, the 37-year-old posted the news of his death.

LJP chief Chirag Paswan performs last rites of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna.

"Papa... Now you are not in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa," read his post, with which he shared a throwback photograph with his father.

Twitter was flooded with tributes for the departed leader. Among the first to tweet was President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Congress's Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji's demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity," PM Modi's post read.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav pays tribute to #RamVilasPaswan at Digha ghat in Patna.

Known as one of the great survivors in Indian politics, Ram Vilas Paswan has been a minister in almost all Central governments formed since 1989 and served six Prime ministers, starting with the cabinet of VP Singh. In PM Modi's cabinet, he was in charge of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution portfolios.