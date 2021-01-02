In pictures: India witnesses COVID vaccine dry run across all states and UTs

Delhi

All the sites will have a three-room setup - one waiting room, one vaccination room, and an observation room.

A team of four people - one person to check the documents, one to check the registration of the beneficiaries, one to monitor the person, and one to control the crowd - will be present.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that Covid-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost across the country.

The teams will have a vaccine carrier (cold box) that will be used to transport vaccines at the temperature they are meant to be stored from the cold chain points to the vaccination sites.

While reviewing preparations for vaccine dry run in Delhi the Minister said to reporters, "Not just in Delhi, it (vaccine) will be free across the country."

On asking about the vaccine drill he said, "feedbacks received after the dry run in 4 states were included in guidelines for vaccination and today's dry run in all states/UTs is being conducted as per new guidelines. Except for giving actual vaccine, every procedure is being followed during the drill."

Notably, the government has already successfully conducted a two-day pilot Covid-19 vaccination drive in eight districts in four states on December 28-29, but Saturday's dry run is more ambitious in scope, covering all state capitals, with some states also testing the process' efficiency in districts located in difficult terrain or which are poorly connected.