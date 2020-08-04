In pictures: How will Ram Mandir look like

Height:

Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be 161 feet tall. The original design prepared in 1988 mentioned the height as 141 feet. Earlier design was prepared in 1988 and over 30 years have passed since. Height of the Temple has been increased from 141 feet to 161 feet

Mandaps:

Two mandaps have been added. All pillars, stones that were carved based on the earlier design will still be used. Temple will have five doomed mandap and one shikhar.

Pillars:

Number of pillars have been increased from 212 to 360. There would be 3 floors and the width of the stairs will be 16 feet.

Style:

The Nagar style Temple has been designed by keeping in mind Shilpa Shastra specifications. 4 more smaller Temples will surround the main structure

Bricks:

2 lakh bricks with Shri Ram inscribed to form the foundation of the Temple. Stones from Banshi mountains in Rajasthan will be used.

Construction time:

The construction of the Temple which will start once the Bhumi Pujan and foundation stone laying ceremony is completed on August 5 is expected to take around 3.5 years to complete.

Architect:

Chandrakant Sompura, 77, who comes from a family of temple architects that have designed over 200 such structures, including the Akshardham and Somnath temples of Gujarat, will now see their vision materialise in Ayodhya in the form of the Ram Mandir, the construction of which will begin once the foundation stone is laid.

Model at Times Square:

Images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be beamed across the giant billboards in the iconic Times Square here on August 5 to celebrate the temple's groundbreaking ceremony, with organisers describing the commemoration as a one-of-a-kind and historic event.

First phase:

The first phase is expected to be completed by June 2021. The Indian Railways at Ayodhya railway station is currently being modelled on the Ram Temple, according to reports.

Time capsule:

A time capsule will placed underground at the Ram Mandir construction site. This would help anyone who wishes to study the history of the Temple.

Details:

The time capsule would have details about Ayodhya and Lord Ram. It would be written on a copper plate so that future generations do not have stand in court