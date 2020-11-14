In pictures, how PM Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers

Befitting answer:

Prime Minister Narenedra Modi on Saturday said that "If someone tries to test us at the border, then the answer will be befitting," as he paid tribute to soldiers and their scarifies.

PM Modi's Diwali this year:

PM Modi is spent Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

A tradition since 2014:

Spending his time with the soldiers is a tradition that the Prime Minister has followed every year since he came to power in 2014.

A day after LoC violation:

The Prime Minister's remarks in Jaisalmer comes a day after eleven people including five soldiers were killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in several areas in north Jammu and Kashmir.

Battle of Longewala:

Addressing the soldiers, PM Modi said, "India has long borders with several nations, but if there is one border post whose name is known by every Indian, it is Longewala. The Battle of Longewala is one that every Indian knows about and the saying 'Jo bole so nihaal, sat sri akaal' comes to mind every time we think about it."

Why does PM Modi celebrate Diwali with soldiers:

Next year marks 50 years since the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. "Some people may wonder why Modi-ji goes to meet soldiers year after year on Diwali. But tell me one thing, Diwali is a festival we celebrate with family, and with those we call our own... so each year, I spend time with you all, because you all are my own, my family," PM Modi said, thanking the soldiers on behalf of the rest of the country.

Accompanied by CDS:

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane and Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Rakesh Asthana accompanied the Prime Minister to Jaisalmer.