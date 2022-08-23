In pics: The 2001 Gujarat earthquake memorial set to be unveiled by PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a memorial built for the victims of the 2001 Gujarat earthquake during his two-day visit to the state starting from August 27.

On August 28, the PM will travel to Kutch district where he is scheduled to inaugurate "Smriti Van".

'Smritivan' memorial atop Bhujia Dungar near Bhuj will commemorate the death of 13,805 in earthquake in 2001. The memorial at Bhujio hill is being built in memory of those 13,805 persons who died in year 2001 earthquake, epicentre of which was in Kutch.

The memorial-cum-museum was envisioned by Modi when he was Chief Minister of the state and now he will inaugurate it.

Bhujio Dungar was selected site for establishment of Smriti Van, which is spread over 470 acres of land.

The museum will have a permanent exhibition featuring several aspects of the tremor, rescue operations, damage suffered, reconstruction and restoration of infrastructural facilities after the quake.

The museum and the memorial has been constructed in the lines of the Disaster Reduction and Human Renovation Institution set up at Hanshin Awaji (Kobe) in Japan.

On 26 January 2001, an earthquake devastated the Indian State of Gujarat, claiming the lives of 13,805 and causing widespread destruction in the space of just a few seconds. Earthquakes and other natural calamities like droughts and cyclones are not infrequent in this region, so a memorial to the victims of this catastrophe takes on an even wider significance.