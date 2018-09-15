In PICS: Swachhata Hi Seva: PM Modi cleans school premises in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement today.

The 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement aims at generating greater public participation towards Swachhta (cleanliness) and is being organised in the run-up to the fourth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission, on October 2 2018, which will also mark the commencement of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

Soon after the formal launch PM Modi Saturday reached the city's Baba Sahib Ambedkar Higher Secondary School in Paharganj and took up a broom to clean the surroundings.

As part of his 'shram daan' or voluntary work, he cleaned the school surroundings with a broom. Wearing a pale pink half-sleeve kurta, Modi was seen picking up pieces of paper and disposable plastic glasses with his hands. He also used a shovel to gather the garbage at one place. After reaching the school, he paid floral tributes at a statue of B R Ambedkar. He was seen interacting with some students, apparently giving them a talk on the importance of cleanliness.

Earlier, he interacted with people via a video link to launch "Swachhata Hi Seva" movement, a fortnight-long event.

The Prime Minister's Office said no special traffic arrangements were made for the movement of the prime minister and that he reached the venue in usual traffic conditions. Baba Sahib Ambedkar School near Ambedkar Bhawan on Jhansi Rani Road, Paharganj, is a higher secondary school affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Rajnath Singh takes part in ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa' campaign The whole country is expected to be open defecation free by October, 2019, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. The government is confident of fulfilling the prime minister's vision of making India open defecation free by October, 2019, Singh said after launching the ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa' (Cleanliness is Service) campaign of the Ministry of Home Affairs here. Ravi Shankar Prasad cleans Patna's Mithapur area Taking to twitter RS Prasad wrote: "Took part in SwachhtaHiSeva Shramdaan at Patna today. Efforts of PM @narendramodi to create awareness about cleanliness has become a mass movement today. " To mark the start of Mahatma Gandhi Ji's 150th birth anniversary, let us all be a part of this Swachh Bharat Mission and fulfil Bapu's dream of a Clean India. Dharmendra Pradhan cleans ONGC premises Proud to be associated with the Swachhata Hi Seva Andolan. Sharing some moments with colleagues from ONGC at the cleanliness drive in Delhi today. Piyush Goyal cleans Old Delhi railway station Union Minister Piyush Goyal cleans Old Delhi railway station as a part of 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement. Shah participates in Swachhata Hi Seva BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday participated in the ambitious 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement in Domalguda area in Telangana. A large number of people including party cadre also took part in the drive along with Shan.