In Pics: Sushma Swaraj's life and times

Charismatic, Caring Swarj

Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and remembered her as a "caring" and "remarkable" leader. One of the most prolific politicians of India, who brought a rare empathy and a human approach to the nation's diplomacy.

When Sushma Swaraj took oath as Delhi CM

In this December 10, 1998 file photo, is seen Sushma Swaraj being sworn in as chief minister of Delhi by then Lt. Governor Vijay Kapoor at Raj Bhavan in New Delhi. Her tenure as Delhi CM was very short - from October 13, 1998, to December 3, 1998.

Sushma Swaraj with former prime minister Chandrashekhar

In this May 11, 1998 file photo, is seen then Delhi chief minister Sushma Swaraj hugging former prime minister Chandrashekhar at a meeting of the National Committee.

Sushma Swaraj at Teej festival

In this Aug 5, 2005 file photo, is seen then BJP MP Sushma Swaraj on a swing during Teej festival celebrations organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha at Delhi BJP Office.

Sushma offers sweet to Vajpayee

In this December 23, 2003 file photo, is seen then prime minister A B Vajpayee being offered sweets by then parliamentary affairs minister Sushma Swaraj during the BJP Parliamentary party meet.

Sushma SWaraj with Sonia Gandhi

In this April 28, 2003 file photo, is seen then health minister Sushma Swaraj and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during the statue unveiling ceremony of Maratha warrior.

Sushma Swaraj's fiery speech of 1996

In 1996, a young Sushma Swaraj gave a fiery speech in Lok Sabha and made it clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was firm in its demand of abolishing Article 370.

Swaraj said that the BJP is often branded as "communal" and that is alright, because they want the abolishment of Article 370.

As the entire Lok Sabha mocked the young BJP leader, she went on saying, "Yes, we are communal, because we demand the abolishment of Article 370, yes, we are communal because we fight for the national flag."

Sushma Swaraj with children

In this rare picture, Sushma Swaraj is seen with children during an event in New Delhi.

Swaraj as foreign minister

Swaraj, who served as foreign minister for five years was a popular minister in Narendra Modi's first term as prime minister, but did not contest parliamentary elections earlier this year.

She became known for helping Indians stuck abroad by responding to them on Twitter.

Swaraj's close bond with Bellary

Sushma Swaraj has a very close bond with Reddy brothers in Bellary. For nearly 15 years since 1999, Sushma had made it a point to celebrate Varamahalakshmi festival every year in Bellary (now Ballari), from where she had unsuccessfully contested the 1999 Lok Sabha elections against the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Sushma Swaraj and her husband

The most heartbroken of all would be Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal. He spent the last few years playing the role of a worried and devoted husband while Sushma Swaraj continued to work despite a severe medical condition and prolonged hospitalisation.

Swaraj's Karva Chauth

Sushma Swaraj celebrated Karva Chauth with her husband Kaushal Swaraj in October last year

On SUshma Swaraj's retirement

Reacting to her decision to retire, Swaraj Kaushal had said, "Thank you very much for your decision not to contest any more elections. I remember there came a time when even Milkha Singh stopped running."

"This marathon has been on since 1977-that is 41 years. You have contested 11 direct elections. In fact, you contested all elections held since 1977 except when the party did not allow you to contest in 1991 and 2004," Swaraj Kaushal had said in a series of tweets.

Lost a sister, says Azad

In this Nov 18, 2002 file photo, is seen then information and broadcasting minister Sushma Swaraj with senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Gulam Nabi Azad said he knew Swaraj for the last 42 years and had good relations with her.

"We're shocked, we never imagined that she'll leave us so soon. I knew her since 1977 when I was in youth Congress, we knew each other for the last 42 years. We never called each other by name, she used to call me brother 'bhai' and I used to call her sister," he said.