    In pics: Student protests nationwide over JNU campus violence

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 07: People across the nation and world condemned the campus violence in the premier institution JNU in Delhi that took place on Sunday night. Nearly, 34 people suffered injury including the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. All the victims were treated at AIIMS and later discharged on Monday.

    On Monday, taking the cognizance of the incident the Delhi police filed FIR against the armed masked mob who attacked the students, teachers inside the university and

    Students in Hyderabad protest against the JNU campus violence

    Students representatives of various student unions staged protest against the violence in Hyderabad.

    Members of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) takes out torchlight procession

    The members of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) took out a torchlight procession in Delhi condemning the brutal act in the education institution. Members Of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also staged protest against the Violence on JNU students.

    Activists, students in Mumbai shouts slogan at Gateway Of India

    In Mumbai, activists and students shouted slogans during a rally from Hutatma Chowk to Gateway Of India as they participate In a protest against the alleged violence on JNU students.

    JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh speaks to Media personnel

    The JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh has been booked for vandalism. Aishe who was beaten up on Sunday during the campus violence, the student leader of SFI received head injury for which she got five stitches also.

    JNU teachers stage protest over Sunday's violence in Delhi

    According to the initial probe by the Delhi Police it is revealed that both JNUSU and ABVP workers were involved in the violence on Sunday.

    A Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men were reportedly brandishing hockey sticks and moving around a building. Along with Aishe two officer-bearers of the JNUSU were reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 16:16 [IST]
