  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In Pics: Stranded Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi, family rescued from home in rain-hit Patna

    By Shreya
    |

    Patna, Sep 30: Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi and his family were rescued on Monday after the city was battered by rain. A team of NDRF bailed out Modi, along with his family, by towing them away on a boat.

    Stranded Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi, family
    Stranded Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi, family

    At least 29 people have died in Bihar after incessant rain in the state left many parts, including capital Patna, flooded. The weather office has warned of more rain in the 24 districts in state in the next 24 hours.

    The Bihar government has also asked two helicopters from Air Force for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines.

    Worst waterlooging since 1975

    Worst waterlooging since 1975

    Reportedly, the state capital has not witnessed such water logging since the 1975 floods. And with the water level of Ganga rising, there are slim chances of the water receding soon.

    Situation in Bihar unprecedented: NDRF DG

    Situation in Bihar unprecedented: NDRF DG

    "The situation is unprecedented,it's almost like a cloud burst. Impact is mainly due to water logging. Out of 19 NDRF teams deployed, 5 are in Patna. We've evacuated about 4,000 citizens since morning," SN Pradhan, DG of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Patna floods.

    Ballia jail inmates moved to different jails after heavy rainfall in region

    Ballia jail inmates moved to different jails after heavy rainfall in region

    Inmates of Ballia Jail are being shifted to different jails after flood water entered barracks following heavy rainfall in the region. Additional District Magistrate Ram Asrey said, "Around 500 inmates are being sent to Azamgarh Jail and others are shifted to Ambedkar Nagar Jail."

    More SUSHIL MODI News

    Read more about:

    sushil modi bihar rains

    Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 16:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue