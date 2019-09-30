In Pics: Stranded Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi, family rescued from home in rain-hit Patna

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Patna, Sep 30: Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi and his family were rescued on Monday after the city was battered by rain. A team of NDRF bailed out Modi, along with his family, by towing them away on a boat.

At least 29 people have died in Bihar after incessant rain in the state left many parts, including capital Patna, flooded. The weather office has warned of more rain in the 24 districts in state in the next 24 hours.

The Bihar government has also asked two helicopters from Air Force for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines.

Worst waterlooging since 1975 Reportedly, the state capital has not witnessed such water logging since the 1975 floods. And with the water level of Ganga rising, there are slim chances of the water receding soon. Situation in Bihar unprecedented: NDRF DG "The situation is unprecedented,it's almost like a cloud burst. Impact is mainly due to water logging. Out of 19 NDRF teams deployed, 5 are in Patna. We've evacuated about 4,000 citizens since morning," SN Pradhan, DG of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Patna floods. Ballia jail inmates moved to different jails after heavy rainfall in region Inmates of Ballia Jail are being shifted to different jails after flood water entered barracks following heavy rainfall in the region. Additional District Magistrate Ram Asrey said, "Around 500 inmates are being sent to Azamgarh Jail and others are shifted to Ambedkar Nagar Jail."