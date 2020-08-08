YouTube
    Kozhikode, Aug 08: Screams of pain, blood soaked clothing, terrified children and the blare of ambulance sirens captured the distressing scene that unfolded in Kozhikode after the ill fated plane from Dubai fell into a valley with a deafening sound, killing at least 17 people on Friday.

    An Air India Express plane skidded off runway during landing at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode. The DGCA said the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Karipur Airport and broke down in two pieces.

    In Pics: Rescue operations at Air India Express crash site end; 17 dead, all evacuated

    Union aviation minister Hardeep Puri has said that a formal enquiry will be conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the Kerala plane crash that has killed at least 20 people and caused injuries to 123 people, according to official information. Puri added that his ministry was in touch with local authorities and providing assistance in rescue and relief operations.

    The Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur Airport at around 7.45 pm today: Kondotty Police

    PM Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on phone about Karipur plane crash. CM Vijayan informed Prime Minister that a team of officials including Kozhikode and Malappuram District Collectors and IG Ashok Yadav have arrived at the airport and participating in the rescue operation: Kerala CMO

    The Ministry of External Affairs has released helplines numbers where people can contact to get information about the passengers onboard the flight that crashed today evening in Kerala.

    MEA helplines are open 24x7:

    Telephone receiver 1800 118 797Telephone receiver +91 11 23012113Telephone receiver+91 11 23014104Telephone receiver+91 11 23017905Fax: +91 11 23018158

    Email: covid19@mea.gov.in

    A child rescued after an Air India Express flight with passengers on board en route from Dubai skidded off the runway while landing

    Malappuram collector has informed that rescue operations at site have been completed. All have been transferred to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode. Directorate General of Civil Aviation says death toll in the flight crash landing incident is at 16.

    One of the persons injured after an Air India Express flight skidded off a runway while landing at the Kozhikode airport is brought for treatment to the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

