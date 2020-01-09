In Pics: Protest against CAA, NRC across all parts of India

Muslim community women holds candle during a march against CAA, NRC at Jama Masjid:

On Wednesday, over, hundreds of protesters sat in front of the Jama Masjid in Delhi with candles and condemned the amended citizenship law, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). Among the demonstrators there were huge numbers ofalso Muslim community women held candle march here.

Activists Of AASU takes out rally against CAA in Guwahati:

The protest against CAA continues in Assam. The activists of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) along with local people of Beltola took out protest rally against CAA at Beltola In Guwahati. Apart from Beltola, in Assam, protests took place at many places like- Sonapur, Narengi, Chachal and Khanapara.

Ex Jharkhand MP Pappu Yadav addresses rally in Ranchi aganist CAA, NRC

Former MP of Jharkhand Pappu Yadav addresses a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register Of Citizenship (NRC) And National Population Register (NPR), At Raj Bhawan In Ranchi.

Protesters in Ranchi carrying the triclour display placards:

Protesters in Ranchi carrying the triclour display Ppacards and raise slogans during a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register Of Citizenship and National Population Register. Here the protesters also expressed solidarity with the students of 33 universities who were protesting against the CAA, NCR.

IPFI leaders stages bare-body protest in West Tripura:

The Indigenous Peoples Front Of Tripura (IPFT) leaders, a junior partner in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state, staged a bare-body protest during their indefinite sit-in against the CAA, at Khumulwng in West Tripura.