  • search
Trending Iraq Nirbhaya JNU
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In Pics: Protest against CAA, NRC across all parts of India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 09: The protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act continues in various places of the country. Over a hundred thousand agitators, carrying the Indian tricolour flag, banners took part in march chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's new citizenship law.

    The citizenship law became controversial over the religious test for granting Indian citizenship to migrants from neighbouring countries.

    Muslim community women holds candle during a march against CAA, NRC at Jama Masjid:

    Muslim community women holds candle during a march against CAA, NRC at Jama Masjid:

    On Wednesday, over, hundreds of protesters sat in front of the Jama Masjid in Delhi with candles and condemned the amended citizenship law, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). Among the demonstrators there were huge numbers ofalso Muslim community women held candle march here.

    Activists Of AASU takes out rally against CAA in Guwahati:

    Activists Of AASU takes out rally against CAA in Guwahati:

    The protest against CAA continues in Assam. The activists of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) along with local people of Beltola took out protest rally against CAA at Beltola In Guwahati. Apart from Beltola, in Assam, protests took place at many places like- Sonapur, Narengi, Chachal and Khanapara.

    Ex Jharkhand MP Pappu Yadav addresses rally in Ranchi aganist CAA, NRC

    Ex Jharkhand MP Pappu Yadav addresses rally in Ranchi aganist CAA, NRC

    Former MP of Jharkhand Pappu Yadav addresses a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register Of Citizenship (NRC) And National Population Register (NPR), At Raj Bhawan In Ranchi.

    Protesters in Ranchi carrying the triclour display placards:

    Protesters in Ranchi carrying the triclour display placards:

    Protesters in Ranchi carrying the triclour display Ppacards and raise slogans during a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register Of Citizenship and National Population Register. Here the protesters also expressed solidarity with the students of 33 universities who were protesting against the CAA, NCR.

    IPFI leaders stages bare-body protest in West Tripura:

    IPFI leaders stages bare-body protest in West Tripura:

    The Indigenous Peoples Front Of Tripura (IPFT) leaders, a junior partner in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state, staged a bare-body protest during their indefinite sit-in against the CAA, at Khumulwng in West Tripura.

    More CITIZENSHIP BILL News

    Read more about:

    citizenship bill national register of citizens

    Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 15:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue